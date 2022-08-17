Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

