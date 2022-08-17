Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0113

Bata (BTA) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 94.2% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $57,044.14 and $84.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00257570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.