Base Protocol Market Cap Tops $551,824.39 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004783 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $551,824.39 and $13,419.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

