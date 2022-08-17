Base Protocol Market Cap Tops $551,824.39 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004783 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $551,824.39 and $13,419.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004187 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128869 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035601 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068345 BTC.
Base Protocol Coin Profile
BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.
Buying and Selling Base Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
