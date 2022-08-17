Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €44.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €30.38 ($31.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.47. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

