BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2,122.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 41,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BankUnited has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

