Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $12.70. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 5,995 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

