Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,477,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of America worth $349,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

