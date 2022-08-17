Banano Hits Market Cap of $9.63 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $110,278.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,529 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

