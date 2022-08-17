Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.91 Per Share

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Performance

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 171.95 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 143.60 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 257 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of £262.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.57.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

