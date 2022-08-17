BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.82 ($178.61).
LON BA traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 799.40 ($9.66). 4,869,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 793.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 736.54. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a market capitalization of £25.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,818.14.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,046.51%.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
