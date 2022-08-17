BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Buys 19 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.82 ($178.61).

BAE Systems Price Performance

LON BA traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 799.40 ($9.66). 4,869,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 793.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 736.54. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a market capitalization of £25.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,818.14.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,046.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BAE Systems

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.60 ($11.44).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

