Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.40, for a total value of 14,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 3,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of BLZE stock traded up 0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 70.20% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Several research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

