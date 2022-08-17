BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $5.16 million and $88,354.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

