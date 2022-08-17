B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,888,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,000. Charah Solutions comprises about 2.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 8.57% of Charah Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,696 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Charah Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %
Charah Solutions Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.