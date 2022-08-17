B. Riley Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,775 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group accounts for about 1.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 335,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 108,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 14,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,255. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

