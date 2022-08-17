B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,592,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,740,000. The Arena Group comprises approximately 8.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 25.79% of The Arena Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
NYSE:AREN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,246. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
