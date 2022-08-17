B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,592,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,740,000. The Arena Group comprises approximately 8.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 25.79% of The Arena Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AREN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,246. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

The Arena Group Profile

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.