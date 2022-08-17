B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AppHarvest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 20,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,447. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at AppHarvest

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

