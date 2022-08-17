B. Riley Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,611 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment comprises 0.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.06% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

