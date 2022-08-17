Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

NYSE AZRE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,469 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 546,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $5,022,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

