Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,127. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $46,502,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $6,091,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $4,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

