AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

