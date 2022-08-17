Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,680 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,617,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,089 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 26,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

