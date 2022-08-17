Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

