Autonio Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $438,150.20 and $62,618.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013447 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.
Autonio Coin Trading
