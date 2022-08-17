Autonio Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $438,150.20 and $62,618.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

