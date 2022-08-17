Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0046

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $439,114.47 and $61,138.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
