Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

