Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $23.29

Aurox (URUS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $245,883.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurox has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $23.29 or 0.00098493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

