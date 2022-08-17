Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 11.2% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. 1,579,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,079,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.99.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.43.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

