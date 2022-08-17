Audius Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Audius has a total market cap of $289.22 million and $11.13 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00129471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

