Atari Token (ATRI) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $14,114.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atari Token has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
ATRI is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.