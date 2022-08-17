Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 4112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 8.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$523.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.12.
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
