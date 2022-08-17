Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 4112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$523.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.12.

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,025.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

