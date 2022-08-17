AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Shares of ASTS opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.83. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Articles
