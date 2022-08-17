AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.83. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

