Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Assure Stock Performance

Shares of Assure stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assure has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assure Company Profile

IONM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Assure in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

