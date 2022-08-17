Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.86.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

