Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

GILD stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

