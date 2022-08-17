Ascent Group LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.