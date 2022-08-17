Ascent Group LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in HEICO by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 80,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI stock opened at $165.56 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

