Ascent Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

