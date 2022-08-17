Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

