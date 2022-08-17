Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

