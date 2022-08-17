AS Roma Fan Token Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00016735 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.46 million and $4.45 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00175623 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003855 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129613 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035009 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
