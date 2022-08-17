Arweave Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Arweave has a market cap of $471.37 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $14.12 or 0.00058851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000188 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

