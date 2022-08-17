Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.06. 2,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Specifically, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $245,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

