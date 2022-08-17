Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 505,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,129,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,917,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. 208,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

