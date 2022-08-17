Argus Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Hold

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE LUV opened at $39.87 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
