Argus Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Hold

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

NYSE LUV opened at $39.87 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,314 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

