Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Arcellx Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.