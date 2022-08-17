Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

