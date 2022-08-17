Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 28.46% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Applied UV Trading Down 10.4 %

AUVI stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Applied UV

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.