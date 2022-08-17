Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

