APIX Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $731,158.98 and $107,569.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

