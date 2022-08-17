APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0058

APIX (APIX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $759,767.77 and approximately $328,807.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00128790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067771 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

